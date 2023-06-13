Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,998,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.