Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.10.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,998,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
