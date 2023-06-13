Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 4252622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

