UBS Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.98.

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

