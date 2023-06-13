United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of UBCP opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

About United Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also

