United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

