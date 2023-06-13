United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,828,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,201,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.91% of United Parcel Service worth $1,360,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

