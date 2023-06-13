Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.29% of Universal Technical Institute worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,153.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.