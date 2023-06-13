US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Dendur Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. US Foods comprises about 8.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.65% of US Foods worth $49,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 701,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock worth $985,869 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

