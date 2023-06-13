US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWY opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1529 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

