US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTRE opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

