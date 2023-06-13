Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
Utz Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
UTZ stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,114,000 after buying an additional 102,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.
