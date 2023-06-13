Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Valaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAL. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valaris Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

