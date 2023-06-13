Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693,720 shares during the period. Vale comprises 1.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $136,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

