Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ VMCAW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

