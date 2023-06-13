Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

