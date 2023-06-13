Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arkos Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

