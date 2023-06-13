Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $48,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $228.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

