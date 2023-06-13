Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $48,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $228.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.