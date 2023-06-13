Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

