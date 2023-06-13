Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 2,402.0% in May

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 2,402.0% from the May 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,492,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,587,000 after purchasing an additional 350,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 441,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

