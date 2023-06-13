Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.