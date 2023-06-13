Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.