Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Boosted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises approximately 5.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.38% of Vaxcyte worth $280,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

