Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

