Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 291,700 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 730.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

