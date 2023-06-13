Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 435.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.69% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

