Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 32,925 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

