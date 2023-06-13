Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 59,923 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 850.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,968 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SIMO stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $89.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

