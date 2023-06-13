Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 81,721 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 435.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,721 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

