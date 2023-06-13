Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 366,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%.

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

