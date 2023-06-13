Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2,216.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $279.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.93.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

