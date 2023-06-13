Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCV. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $12,165,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 495,863 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

