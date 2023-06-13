Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NSTB stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.16.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.