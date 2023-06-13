Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,800,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 283,452 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPYA opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

