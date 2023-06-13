Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 49,854 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,854 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGC stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

