Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 15th total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
VS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,090.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
