Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 15th total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

VS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,090.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Versus Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the period.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Featured Stories

