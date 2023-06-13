Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.37 and a 200-day moving average of $312.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

