Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

