VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 145.8% in May

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,748,150,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

