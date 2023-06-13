VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CFO opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Further Reading
