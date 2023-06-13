Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,043 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

