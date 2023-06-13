Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1,361.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

NVR stock opened at $5,868.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,738.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,270.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

