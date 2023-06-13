Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 38,098 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87. The company has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

