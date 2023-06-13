Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 59,962 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 585.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Adobe stock opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $478.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

