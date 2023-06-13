Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 99,211 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,211 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

