Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,843 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

