Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,027.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

BDX stock opened at $250.66 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

