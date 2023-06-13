Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,889 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

