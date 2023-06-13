Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 629,309 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

