Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.50 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

