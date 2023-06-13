Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $38.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

